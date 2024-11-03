ISL: FC Goa’s second half blitz hand Bengaluru FC first defeat of season

FC Goa triumphed over Bengaluru FC by 3-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Saturday.

A second-half flourish from Manolo Marquez’s men saw Bengaluru FC taste defeat for the first time in the ongoing season. Armando Sadiku was once again the protagonist with a goal and an assist while the likes of Brison Fernandes and Dejan Drazic also joined the party for the Gaurs, as per an ISL press release.

Buoyed by their fans, the Gaurs started the game brightly, creating a few openings in the first quarter. Dejan Drazic and young midfielder Ayush Dev Chhetri caused a lot of trouble for Bengaluru FC defenders with their mazy runs. However, they had nothing to show for their efforts as their eventual shots lacked the venom required to challenge the Blues’ custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Another player who was up for challenges on his return from injury was Sandesh Jhingan. The experienced defender went toe-to-toe with Edgar Mendez, winning the majority of the duels in the first period. He brought back the physicality that this FC Goa side missed in his absence.

Despite the chances, the hosts returned to their dressing room at half-time, empty-handed. The Gaurs showed great urgency but majorly lacked the final product to hurt the Bengaluru FC backline.

The second period started in a similar fashion with Marquez’s men controlling the tempo of the game and making meaningful penetrations into the final third. Bengaluru FC tactician Gerard Zaragoza did try to disrupt the momentum in midfield by introducing Suresh Singh Wangjam at the start of the second half, but the Gaurs kept dominating possession.

Despite several trials and errors, the hosts finally took the lead in the 63rd minute courtesy of their talisman Armando Sadiku. It was Mohammad Yasir, who pickpocketed Pedro Capo and ran at the Bengaluru FC backline before finding Sadiku in the box with a brilliantly-weighted cross. The Albanian made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range.

In the 71st minute, Marquez decided to freshen things up as he brought on Brison Fernandes, replacing Yasir and the youngster made an instant impact. Sadiku’s energetic press allowed him to pickpocket a ball from Gurpreet. The forward passed it back to Brison, who came up with a sensational long-range strike from the right, catching Rahul Bheke and the entire Blues backline off-guard as the Gaurs doubled their lead.

FC Goa kept pushing as Manolo turned to Iker Guarrotxena in the 79th minute. The Spaniard showed his class when he combined with Dejan Drazic as the latter scored the third goal for the hosts in stoppage time to seal their second win of the season. Bengaluru FC had their chances but it was certainly not their night.

Sadiku maintained his consistency by scoring in six consecutive games this season. He also recorded an assist for the second goal and created as many as four chances on the night. He completed 13 out of his 20 attempted passes while registering a solitary clearance.

FC Goa will next play Punjab FC on November 6 whereas Bengaluru FC face NorthEast United on November 8.

Brief Scores: FC Goa 3 (Armando Sadiku 63′ Brison Fernandes 72′ Dejan Drazic 90+3′) – 0 Bengaluru FC.