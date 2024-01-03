Mohun Bagan Super Giant sacks coach Juan Ferrando after poor form

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) fired coach Juan Ferrando on Wednesday following a spate of dismal outcomes.

The Mariners also named technical director Antonio Lopez Habas as their new Super Cup coach.

Mohun Bagan are presently fifth in the ISL 2023-24 points table, with 19 points and only six victories in 10 games. They had dropped their previous five games, including one in the AFC Cup group stage.

Advertisement

“The head coach of the Mohun Bagan Super Giants is changing. Juan Fernando is resigning. In his absence, Antonio Lopez Habas is in charge of the Green and Maroon. He will take on the role of head coach for the upcoming Super Cup. “Many congratulations to Juan Ferrando on winning the ISL (2022–23 season) and the Durand Cup this year,” Mohun Bagan declared in an official statement.

Thank you, Juan, for the ISL Cup victory, the Durand Cup victory, and the many memories!” On Wednesday afternoon, the ISL winners tweeted on X, some 18 hours after wishing Ferrando “a happy 43rd birthday” on the same social media platform.

Ferrando coached Mohun Bagan to the ISL title and the Durand Cup 2023-24 trophy last season.

Ferrando is the third coach to be fired this season, following Simon Grayson at Bengaluru FC and Scott Cooper at Jamshedpur FC.