Post Australia’s 1-2 series loss to India, Australia captain Aaron Finch on Sunday heaped praises on India’s death bowling, calling it an “exceptional” stuff.

Notably, Australia won the first ODI by 10 wickets. But in the second and third matches, the Indian bowlers were all over Australia, especially the pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini. According to Finch, the three made Australia toil hard for runs in death overs and thus took the last two matches away from the reach of the guests.

“Shami was nailing his yorkers, Saini in the last two games, and Bumrah. In both games, they were exceptional. You can look at where we could have improved, but also you’ve got to give some credit to India. They were unbelievable at the death,” Finch said at the post-match presser as quoted by IANS.

In the final ODI played on Sunday, Australia couldn’t capitalise on the strong platform, set up by a third-wicket partnership of 127 between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. The guests lost five wickets in the last 10 overs and ended up with 286 for 9 — a below-par score at the Chinnaswamy surface which India chased down comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

“I think probably guys not getting through to those last couple of overs (hurt us),” said the Australian skipper, adding, “Credit to India, their death bowling in the last few games was exceptional.”