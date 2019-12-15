Two moments of Mohamed Salah’s brilliance at home on Saturday helped Liverpool ease past Watford to continue their sheer dominance in the ongoing Premier League.

The win means Liverpool have not dropped a point in the top-flight English league since October, when they drew against Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s men remain at the top spot in the table with an 11-point gap from second-place Leicester City and 17 above Manchester City, who both have a game in hand.

Salah’s first goal came in the 38th minute following a counter-attack from a weak Watford corner.

Roberto Firmino’s flick played Sadio Mane in, who slotted it forward to a charging Salah. The Egyptian striker cut inside Kiko Femenia and picked out the top corner with a clinical curler from his weaker right foot at Anfield.

The hosts held firm and Salah finally settled it with 90 on the clock – backheeling in from substitute Divock Origi’s blocked strike.

Liverpool could have been three goals up if Sadio Mane’s header had not been ruled offside by VAR.

James Milner nudged the ball to Xherdan Shaqiri on the left wing and his delivery was headed in by Mane. But a VAR review judged him to be marginally offside.

On a week when Jurgen Klopp extended his contract with the Reds until 2024, Liverpool maintain their top spot in the table heading towards their next game which is against Aston Villa in the quarterfinal of Football League Cup this week.