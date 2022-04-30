Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr win FWA Footballers of the Year

The Football Writers’ Association has named Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah the ‘Footballer of the Year’ for the second time, and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr the ‘Women’s Footballer of the Year.’

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool received 48% of the vote, beating out Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice, who finished second and third in the poll. Salah is being honoured for the second time; he previously received the award in 2018.

Kerr, a Chelsea striker, was equally dominant in the race for Women’s Footballer of the Year, taking 40% of the vote, with Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema coming in second and Lauren Hemp of Manchester City coming in third.

FWA chair, Carrie Brown, said, “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.”

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the Footballer of the Year award. Salah and eight of his teammates received votes, while six Manchester City players, including De Bruyne, were recognised. In total, 31 players from 12 clubs received votes.

The vote for Women’s Footballer of the Year is now open to the entire FWA membership, after previously being decided by an expert panel.

There was an even wider range of votes in the poll, with 34 different players recognised, with Chelsea and Manchester City dominating. Chelsea had ten players represented, while Manchester City had six players voted for.

Salah and Kerr will be honoured on May 5 at the ‘Footballer of the Year Dinner.’

