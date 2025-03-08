Premier League: Salah’s brace seals Liverpool’s comeback win over Southampton

Mohamed Salah scored two penalties as toppers Liverpool came from behind to defeat bottom-placed Southampton 3-1 at Anfield, stretching their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points here on Saturday. The victory, though hard-fought, keeps the Reds firmly on course for the title, while Southampton remain in danger of finishing with the lowest points tally in Premier League history.

With their energy drained from a midweek Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool struggled early on and gifted Southampton the lead. A miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Will Smallbone to pounce, slotting home from a tight angle. But Reds boss Arne Slot responded with a triple substitution at half-time, and Liverpool returned a transformed side.

Darwin Nunez, who was fortunate to remain on the pitch after a reckless first-half challenge, equalized minutes into the second half, finishing off a well-worked move involving Luis Díaz. The Uruguayan then won a penalty after being brought down by Smallbone, and Salah made no mistake from the spot, sending Anfield into raptures.

Liverpool fans, sensing the inevitability of the title, began singing, “Now you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league,” as their side took control. Salah later sealed the victory with his second penalty of the match after a VAR review spotted a handball by Yukinari Sugawara. It was the Egyptian’s 27th goal of the season, reaffirming his status as Liverpool’s talisman.

With just one Premier League fixture in March, Liverpool now turn their focus to upcoming clashes in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final. Meanwhile, Southampton, who have led Liverpool twice this season only to end up losing, remain rooted to the bottom and are staring at an unwanted record if their fortunes don’t improve.