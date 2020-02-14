Liverpool talisman striker Mohamed Salah on Thursday was named the club’s Player of the Month for January.

The 27-year-old forward netted three goals and assisted as many times to inch past midfielder Jordan Henderson and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who were in the race for the award.

“Thank you. I am happy to win this award and as I’ve said before many times, the important thing is to win the games and I think we did well that month, so hopefully we’ll keep (going) like that,” Liverpool’s official website quoted Salah as saying.

Notably, Salah had also won the Reds’ Goal of the Month last week with his stoppage-time strike against Manchester United at Anfield. He locked a 2-0 victory in favour of the Reds against their arch-rivals by slotting home after a superb assist from Alisson.

“I scored a goal against Man United after two years, so that was my favourite moment,” said the Egyptian striker.

Liverpool’s Premier League season resumes with a trip to Norwich City on Saturday.

“I think we had a good break and everyone is fresh and everyone is excited to go again, so hopefully we will be ready for the game,” the 27-year-old added.

The Reds are undefeated in the ongoing Premier League season so far. They top the table with 73 points from 25 matches. Manchester United are the only team who have managed to hold Jurgen Klopp’s men to a draw at the top-flight English league this season.