‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’: World C’ship medalist Bidhuri hails PM’s push for 2036 Olympics bid

In a significant step towards India’s vision of becoming a sporting nation, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally sent a Letter of Intent to the Future Host Commission, International Olympic Committee (IOC) on October 1 expressing India’s interest to host the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036.

World Championship bronze medalist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri expressed his excitement at the thought of being the host nation and claimed ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai.’

“Today is a big day for Indians as we have sent the official letter to IOC stating we want to host the 2036 Olympics in India. Modi sir had said we will bid for the Games and as the saying goes ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ (If Modi is there anything is possible) so today the day has arrived,” Gaurav told IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple occasions expressed India’s interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics Games. In an interaction with the Paris Olympics athletes on the Independence Day celebrations at his residence in New Delhi, PM Modi asked them to give their inputs for the preparations of hosting the quadrennial extravaganza in 2036.

“This is not just a big deal for our athletes but for our country. The world will visit India if it happens which will see many jobs being generated and many new developments. India’s dream of becoming a sporting national will be fulfilled as the Olympics will lead to more awareness and encourage kids to take up new sports. We wish to finish in the top 10,” he added.

India is among 10 countries which have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. In November 2022, the IOC started discussions with these countries, including India, which have shown interest.

The 10 countries that have shown initial interest in hosting the 2036 Games include Mexico (Mexico City, Guadalajara-Monterrey-Tijuana), Indonesia (Nusantara), Turkey (Istanbul), India (Ahmedabad), Poland (Warsaw, Krakow), Egypt (New Administrative Capital), and South Korea (Seoul-Incheon).

The allotment of hosting rights for the Olympics will be done by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) through a detailed host selection process. The IOC has a dedicated body, the Future Host Commission, which deals with this subject.