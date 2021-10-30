Follow Us:
Midfielder Coutinho returns to Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

SNS | New Delhi | October 30, 2021 4:27 pm

(Photo by Philippe Ruiz/Xinhua)

Philippe Coutinho, a Barcelona midfielder, has been recalled to Brazil’s national team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Due to a left knee ailment that required surgery twice, the 29-year-old has not played for the Selecao since October of last year. This season, he has only made seven starts for Barcelona in all competitions.

“He’s a creative midfielder who’s finding his form,” Tite said during a news conference on Friday evening. After recuperating from a hamstring injury, Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino was also recalled to the team.

Despite his good form for Real Madrid this season, 21-year-old forward Vinicius Junior was left out, according to Xinhua. Richarlison, an Everton attacker, was also left out as he works his way back to full fitness after a knee injury.

On November 11, Brazil will welcome Colombia in Sao Paulo before facing Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

With 31 points from 11 games, the five-time World Cup winners presently lead the 10-team South American qualification group, six points ahead of Argentina in second place.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Emerson (Manchester City/ENG), Gabriel Chapeco (Gremio)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus/ITA), Emerson Royal (Tottenham/ENG), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Eder Militao (Real Madrid/ESP), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica/POR), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fred (Manchester United/ENG), Fabinho (Liverpool/ENG), Gerson (Marseille/FRA), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon/FRA), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP)

Forwards: Antony (Ajax/HOL), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United/ENG).

(With IANS inputs)

