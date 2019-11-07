Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan with a height of 7 feet 1 inch is currently the known tallest cricketer in the world. But, it seems like he has a competition waiting for him in his own country.

Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars have roped in a certain Muhammad Mudassar who stands 7 feet 4 inches high. The 21-year-old off-spinner joined the Qalandar’s player development program and will be training at their high-performance centre for one year.

He is also likely to feature for the Qalandars in the next season of PSL which will make him the tallest cricketer of the league. The youngster hopes to make it to the national side by performing well in the PSL.

Reactions poured in on Twitter after the news came out. While some wished the best for the young cricketer, many put a doubt on whether he would be able to make it to the big stage or not.

Here’s how people reacted:

Irfan, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2010 amidst a lot of hype for his height, currently holds the record of being the tallest international cricketer.

However, he hasn’t had much success coming his way on the cricket field. At the moment, he is in Australia with the Pakistani squad for their Twenty-20 International (T20I0 series.

 