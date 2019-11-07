Pakistan’s Mohammad Irfan with a height of 7 feet 1 inch is currently the known tallest cricketer in the world. But, it seems like he has a competition waiting for him in his own country.

Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars have roped in a certain Muhammad Mudassar who stands 7 feet 4 inches high. The 21-year-old off-spinner joined the Qalandar’s player development program and will be training at their high-performance centre for one year.

This is Lahore Qalandars latest find – 7 foot 4″ Mudassar who is from Lahore and will be training in Lahore Qalandars high performance center for one year #Cricket pic.twitter.com/nHGRfi7v3p — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2019

He is also likely to feature for the Qalandars in the next season of PSL which will make him the tallest cricketer of the league. The youngster hopes to make it to the national side by performing well in the PSL.

Reactions poured in on Twitter after the news came out. While some wished the best for the young cricketer, many put a doubt on whether he would be able to make it to the big stage or not.

Here’s how people reacted:

Hope he will b trained good — Aslam A Nawaz (@Aslam_44) November 6, 2019

I see basketball player… Crickets Dynamics are hard. even on Irfan who has tough time fielding — Ali Hafeez Azmat (@alihafeez) November 6, 2019

Only height, he doesn’t look fit though — ⚡ DenvAY⚡ಸೋಂಬೇರಿ (@SWOTAMA) November 6, 2019

What happened to that ambidextrous bowler ? Every season, lahore qalanders find some player on which it cashes huge hype and by end of the season that player is just lost somwhere.. salman irshad anathor example. — awaargi (@khan_27) November 7, 2019

Height is no parameter to measure quality as you found out about Irfan getting slaughtered in the t20s in Australia. — louis (@louis34956144) November 6, 2019

Wish he would be a better bowler than Irfan — Dr Muhammad Zahid (@stiprox) November 6, 2019

Irfan, who made his debut for Pakistan in 2010 amidst a lot of hype for his height, currently holds the record of being the tallest international cricketer.

However, he hasn’t had much success coming his way on the cricket field. At the moment, he is in Australia with the Pakistani squad for their Twenty-20 International (T20I0 series.