Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade will not be playing for Somerset in County Championship this summer following a knee injury.

“Cricket Australia has advised the club that the 32-year-old will require at least a sustained period of rest following the conclusion of Australia’s ODI series against New Zealand and will not be available for Somerset,” said club in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wade said: “It’s a big blow. I was looking forward to the challenge of playing County Cricket in England this summer, but after discussions with the Cricket Australia medical team regrettably, it became clear that I wouldn’t be in a position to join Somerset.”

Following the announcement, Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: “Obviously this is disappointing news for Matthew, but injuries are part and parcel of the game.”

“We wish Matthew a quick recovery and we appreciate the correspondence and updates from Cricket Australia,” he added.

The County Championship, which is scheduled to start from April 12, is expected to get delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.