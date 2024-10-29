Australia’s T20 WC winner Wade announces retirement

Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from international cricket to join the coaching staff of the national men’s team, Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday.

Wade, who made his international debut in October 2011, has featured in 36 Tests, 97 ODIs, and 92 T20Is, with his last appearance coming in June 2024 at the T20 World Cup.

The 36-year-old retired after having featured for his country at three editions of the T20 World Cup, with his most memorable achievement coming in 2021 when he guided Australia to their inaugural 20-over title in Dubai in his role as vice-captain. He starred at that tournament, with his innings of 41 not out from just 17 deliveries in a thrilling semi-final victory over Pakistan among his many career highlights.

While announcing his retirement, Wade said, “I was fully aware my international days were most likely over at the end of the last T20 World Cup. My international retirement and coaching has been a constant conversation with George (Bailey) and Andrew (McDonald) over the past six months.”

“Coaching has been on my radar over the last few years and thankfully some great opportunities have come my way, for which I am very grateful and excited. I will continue to play BBL and the odd franchise league over the summer months but around those commitments as a player, I am investing heavily in my coaching.”

“As my international career closes, I want to thank all of my Australian teammates, staff, and coaches. I enjoyed the ride as challenging as it can be at an international level. Without good people around me, I would have never got as much out of myself as I did. I also thank my family, mum, dad, and sisters for the countless hours they put in over the years getting me to games and training.”

“Lastly to Julia and the kids. I can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they have made for me to continue to pursue my dreams. No words can explain how grateful I am to them, none of this would have happened without their support,” he added.

The veteran stumper will join Australia’s coaching staff for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan under Andre Borovec and be with the group for the ODI series which starts in Melbourne next week.