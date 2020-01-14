Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has welcomed the decision taken by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to increase the match fees of the Test cricketers. He feels it will change the scenario of red-ball cricket in the country.

The cricket board of Bangladesh also decided to restructure the players’ contracts and divided it into Test and limited-overs contracts.

“I think it is a really good decision but the better decision was to do the split between red and white-ball players. Those who are playing all three formats should get more salary than the ones who play one or two formats,” Mortaza was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

He further added, “Even, the salary should be better for those who give more emphasis to Tests. It might change our scenario of Test cricket. It will certainly raise the players’ spirit, giving them more incentive to play Tests.”

Bangladesh are currently placed at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship with two defeats in as many matches. Both of them came against India. The board is hoping for the players to perform better with an increased match-fee.

In October last year, the Bangladesh cricketers had taken to a strike after some decision of the board resulted in their income going down to an all-time low, especially after the match-fee in first-class competitions was not raised.

A test cricketer in Bangladesh is set to earn BDT 600,000, while the match fees of ODI and T20I are BDT 300,000 and BDT 200,000 respectively.