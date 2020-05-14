Boxer Mary Kom on Thursday thanked Delhi Police for making her son’s birthday “special.” Mary also posted a video of police officers arriving at her home in New Delhi with a cake to mark Prince Kom’s birthday.

“Thank you @DCPNewDelhi for making this birthday so special for my younger son Prince Kom. You all are real frontline warriors, i salute you all for your dedication and commitment,” said Mary in her tweet.

Mary had earlier said in an interactive session hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) how she became aware of the importance of working out smartly.

“I started getting exposed to the team of physios and doctors and interacting with them helped me understand the importance of being aware of the body. How doing exercises can prevent so many injuries and surgery is not always the only answer, I understood much later,” said the legend.

The session was intended to give an opportunity to the young boxers to understand the difference between myth and reality and help them avoid making mistakes.

The doctors and physiotherapists spoke extensively on some of the most common beliefs — “I am already flexible, so no need to stretch”, “training with weights will aggravate my injuries”, “taping will protect me from injuries” to name a few.