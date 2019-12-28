Six-time world champion Mary Kom drubbed Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the much-awaited trial bout to book for herself a berth in the Indian team for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers slated to be held in China in February next year.

However, Mary Kom refused to shake hands or hug Nikhat Zareen after winning the intense bout. There were also alleged foul language that the six-time world champion used against Nikhat when the latter approached her after the result was announced.

Notably, the fight got a lot of limelight as Zareen had kicked up a storm a few weeks ago by demanding a trial against Mary after the Boxing Federation of India selected the six-time world champion for the Olympic qualifiers without any trial due to her consistent international performances.

After this, Mary Kom had maintained that she would abide by the selection policy laid down by the BFI, which ultimately decided to have trials.

“Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don’t like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside,” Mary Kom told reporters at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium complex after the bout.