Manchester United star Marcus Rashford seems to have taken his game to another level this season. The 22-year-old youngster has shut down his critics by his amazing performances on the field this season. Rashford has in fact already netted as many as 12 goals this season and with an additional four assists to his name, Rashford now has been involved in more league goals this season than some of the other big names of European football including five time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England International scored his 12th goal of the season in the team’s 2-0 win over Burnley to become the joint-second top scorer in the Premier League this season.

Stats posted by Twitter User @StatmanDave reveal that Rashford’s tally of direct involvement in 16 Premier League goals is more than the like of superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Roberto Firmino.

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in more league goals in 19/20 (16) than: 🇸🇳 Mané (15)

🇫🇷 Mbappé (15)

🇬🇦 Aubameyang (13)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kane (13)

🇵🇹 Ronaldo (11)

🇫🇷 Griezmann (11)

🇧🇷 Firmino (10) Underrated. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qHinhENPn1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 28, 2019

Notably, in terms of goals scored in the Premier League, this is already Rashford’s best season. Rashford’s previous best season saw him scoring 10 goals.