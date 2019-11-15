Premier League giants Manchester United have lacked consistency in the season so far. Although the Red Devils have managed to win a few matches off late, they dropped some crucial points in between. The depth of the squad is a major issue for Manchester boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as some players are still injured.

However, if reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, one of their key targets could join them ahead of official move in January and he is none other than Mario Mandzukic.

The same has been claimed in a report carried by Express. The Croatian striker is currently at Juventus where he is warming benches under manager Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri had earlier confirmed that Mandzukic was not going to be part of his plans. The striker is in fact not even allowed to train with his current teammates and is staying fit with the help of his personal trainer. However, if Manchester United are able to finalise an informal deal, he could join the Red Devils in December itself before the deal is made official in the January transfer window.

Mandzukic is not the only forward that Manchester United are looking to draft. The Red Devils are closely monitoring young RB Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland.