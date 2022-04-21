Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as new manager

Erik ten Hag will be the new manager of Manchester United, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Ten Hag will leave his job at Ajax at the end of the season to become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Dutchman’s appointment has been expected for some time since media reports revealed a month ago that he had been interviewed for the job. United confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that,” John Murtough, football director, Manchester United told club’s official website.

“During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for ‘is team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth. We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer,” he added.

After signing the deal with United, Erik ten Hag said, “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

(Inputs from IANS)