English Premier League giants Manchester United on Monday congratulated East Bengal on their centenary celebrations. The Red Devils also lauded the Kolkata club’s efforts to find an investor and make a strong case for entering this season’s Indian Super League (ISL).

Last week, East Bengal announced Shree Cements as their new investor and further declared that they will now appeal to the organisers of the ISL to become a part of this season’s competition.

The red-and-gold brigade’s new investors, Shree Cement Limited, are slated to pick up the bid proposal for a spot in the ISL in the name of ‘Shree Cement Foundation’, a new company it has registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

“We would like to hereby congratulate East Bengal Football Club and the millions of East Bengal Fans for its centenary year celebrations. We are well aware about the rich history of your club and its colourful journey since 1st of August 1920,” United tour director Christoffer Komen wrote in the letter, addressed to East Bengal club general secretary Kalyan Majumder.

The letter has been uploaded on the club’s official Facebook page.

“We are also happy to know that all the efforts will be made to see East Bengal figuring in this season’s Indian Super League and we hereby send our best wishes for your new journey,” the letter stated.

Manchester United had planned to travel to India to play a friendly match against East Bengal as a part of their pre-season tour but suspended the plan due to the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The friendly match, which would have been a part of East Bengal’s ongoing centenary year celebrations, was due to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in July this year.

Four Manchester United officials had visited Kolkata last November to check on the infrastructure and facilities and were reportedly impressed by what they had they seen.

“We must also thank you for the wonderful experience we had during our recent site visit to your club at Kolkata, India,” the letter to East Bengal acknowledged the hospitality United officials had received in Kolkata.