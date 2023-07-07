Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhowneesh Mendiratta will lead a 12-member Indian challenge at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun Lonato in Italy from July 8 to 17. The event is also a qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

The Lonato leg, held at the Trap Concaverde Shooting Range, will be the sixth shotgun competition of the ISSF 2023 calendar. It will be the final shotgun event before the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, from November 18 to 27.

Bhowneesh , the first Indian to win a quota place for the Paris Olympics last year, will be in action in the trap event. Prithviraj Tondaiman, a bronze medalist at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun Doha in March, too is a part of the trap team.

Veteran skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan is a two-time Olympian, having competed at Rio and Tokyo . The three-time ISSF World Cup gold medalist will be gunning for a Paris quota.

Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore, who respectively won a silver and a bronze medal in the women’s individual skeet events at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty in May, are also a part of the Indian shooting squad.

Team

Men

Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Women

Skeet: Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Maheshwari Chauhan

Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak