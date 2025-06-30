Mahmood appointed Pakistan’s new acting red-ball coach

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been appointed Pakistan’s new acting red-ball head coach. Azhar steps into the new role following a long stint as bowling coach and assistant head coach of the national side and will serve in this position until the conclusion of his current contract.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed confidence in Azhar to thrive in the role given his expertise as a player and coach.

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position.

“His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles—an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage,” the statement further read.

Former fast bowler and 1992 World Cup winner Aaqib Javed had been fulfilling the role as red-ball coach following the departure of Australian Jason Gillespie towards the end of last year.

Mahmood’s first task will be readying the side for their upcoming assignment for the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, which begins with the two-match Test series at home against South Africa, later this year.