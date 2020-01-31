The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The three-member committee comprises Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik.

As per a BCCI release, their term of appointment will be for one year. Their first job will be to pick the new set of selectors as M.S.K Prasad and Gagan Khoda’s terms have ended while Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi still have one year left in their tenures.

The new set of selectors will be assigned with the task of picking the Indian team for the ODI series against South Africa. Ajit Agarkar and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan are the two big names doing the rounds for the role of chief selector.

Madan Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the World Cup winning India team of 1983.

He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

Left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the India squad that won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership.

Meanwhile, Sulakshana Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.