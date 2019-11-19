Luis Enrique, who stepped down as the manager of the Spanish national team to attend to his dying daughter who eventually passed away from bone cancer in August, is set to return as Spain’s boss after five months.

It is worth highlighting that Enrique had submitted his resignation in June, 11 months as manager of the national team. He later announced in August that his nine-year-old daughter Xana had breathed her last.

During the time he was away, the former Barcelona manager was replaced by Robert Moreno. It was under Moreno that Spain thrashed Romania 5-0 on Monday and qualified for the UEFA Euro 2020 without a single defeat against their name.

Morena, who was Enrique’s deputy at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona had on record claiming that he would happily step aside if Enrique ever considered a return.

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales on Tuesday claimed at a press conference, “Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to come back he had the doors open.

“Luis Enrique will continue to the Qatar World Cup [in 2022],” he added.

Enrique was initially appointed the national team manager after Spain’s exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the last 16.