LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya credits KKR batters for putting pressure on his bowlers in death overs

After a thrilling 2-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) assistant coach Vijay Dahiya said on Thursday that credit needs to be given to KKR batters for putting pressure on bowlers during the last 20 balls of the game.

Quinton De Kock’s hard-hitting 140* and spells from Mohsin Khan (3/20) and Marcus Stoinis (3/23) helped LSG seal a thrilling 2-run win over KKR and become the second team to enter the playoffs. “Credit needs to be given where it is due.

During the last 20 balls, KKR put pressure on our bowlers. We will go back and look into things that need to be done. There is a possibility that we find ourselves in the same situation. We will try correcting what is in our control,” said Dahiya in a post-match conference.

Dahiya said that the catch by Evin Lewis to dismiss a dangerous Rinku Singh in the final over was the turning point of the game and praised Rinku for his 15-ball 40 that threatened to take away the match from LSG in the final over.

Praising KL Rahul for his consistent show with the bat in IPL 2022, he said, “KL has batted brilliantly this season. He played with great rhythm and responsibility for his team.”

Dahiya said that the opener and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock always told him that he was due for a big score this season.

South African star Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul scored 68* off 51 as the opening pair shared the highest-ever opening partnership in IPL history.

The opening pair of De Kock and Rahul also became the first batting duo to bat for the entire 20 overs in an IPL inning. Quinton De Kock registered the highest individual score in IPL history as a Wicketkeeper.

Dahiya said that Mohsin Khan has been phenomenal in his debut season.

“Mohsin Khan has been phenomenal. Sometimes, you look at the numbers if you have not watched the game, or look at the numbers in the last couple of games as well. But if you are watching and seeing what he has done, the situation that he has bowled in, according to me, he has bowled the best two overs. Barring one game, he has bowled really well. For a youngster playing his first IPL, coming back and delivering, it’s phenomenal. It speaks not only about his skills, but also his mental side,” he stated.

Mohsin has been superb for LSG this season, taking 13 wickets in eight games at an average of 13.23 and an economy rate of 5.93.

Coming to the match, LSG put up a massive 210/0 in their 20 overs, with De Kock (140*) and KL Rahul (68*). Chasing 211, KKR’s run making pace always kept them in the game though wickets kept falling. Knocks from Nitish Rana (42), Shreyas Iyer (50) and Sam Billings (36) kept hopes alive for KKR. During the final overs, Rinku Singh (40) and Sunil Narine (21*) tried to win it for their side, but with Singh dismissed in the final over, the side fell 2-runs short of a win.

With this win, LSG have entered the playoffs, ending their league stage in the second position at points tally with 18 points. KKR has ended their IPL campaign with 12 points, ending sixth in the league.

(Inputs from IANS)