Long association with MI will not come in the way of doing my job: Chahar

Newly bought Punjab Kings player Rahul Chahar believes that his long history with the Mumbai Indians won’t be coming in the way of his duties towards his new side when he faces his former team led by Rohit Sharma in his next game in the Tata IPL 2022.

The former Mumbai Indians bowler has also said that he has different plans in mind when the MI batters come to mind, especially those who haven’t been able to find their form in their first four games. The Mumbai team has not been able to win a single game this season so far. Chahar had a good stint with the Mumbai Indians from 2018-2021.

Being an important part of the Punjab team now, Rahul has found his form at the right time, having picked up seven wickets in the first four games.

Having some firsthand information about the MI team might come to the advantage of the Punjab Kings who will count on Chahar to dismiss some of their top batting lineup today.

“I will definitely try to give my hundred per cent as always. Mainly, there are two or three batters who are challenging to bowl against that I have my eye on. Suryakumar Yadav, for instance, is in great form. Rohit too, is a top batter,” Chahar said.

“I am preparing well for them and looking forward to bowling to them. I am also making specific plans for all of these guys, let’s see how it goes,” He further added.

Chahar also revealed how playing against a familiar face is not new to him. He said, “from childhood, I have played against my brother. It doesn’t matter if he is in front of me or anybody else. My job is to make my team win, and I will do whatever it takes.”

Chahar also said that he does not particularly change his playing style for the team he is playing against. “As a player, when you step onto the field, it does not matter who is playing against you. I just want to perform my best every single game, and this does not change anything about it,” He added.

Having an economy rate of 6.31 shows how efficient Rahul Chahar has been for his team. He would be hoping to continue his fine form and add up to his seven wicket tally as well.