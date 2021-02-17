Liverpool, who are in the middle of a slump in their form, had a sigh of relief on Tuesday as goals from Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane gave them a clinical 2-0 win over an errant RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 fixture.

The result saw ‘The Reds’ leaving behind the disappointment of a recent string of defeats in the Premier League. Against RB Leipzig, urgen Klopp’s men displayed the usual discipline associated with them at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Leipzig’s home fixture was played in Budapest, Hungary, due to COVID-19 restrictions in Germany.

Liverpool had started the match on the backfoot after three successive defeats in the English domestic season. However, it was the German club, who slipped up with their defensive errors, allowing the English champions to get back to winning ways.

Leipzig took the first chance of going ahead as early as the fourth minute with a close-range header from Dani Olmo hitting the post.

Liverpool started imposing themselves as the match progressed. In the 53rd minute, Salah took full advantage of a poor backpass from Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer to score the opener.

And then five minutes later, Mane scored in a similar fashion as Liverpool doubled their lead.