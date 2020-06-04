Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi missed his training on Wednesday because of an adductor injury, as per reports.

If the news comes out to be true, then the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is more likely to miss Barcelona’s LaLiga match with Real Mallorca on June 13.

According to TV3, Messi sustained an adductor injury and underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday to determine the severity of the problem. Meanwhile, AS has reported that Messi has a muscle problem but the Blaugrana are “optimistic” of his return in time.

Messi has broken numerous goal-scoring records and has set new ones since breaking on to the scene with Barcelona. He has so far won 10 La Liga titles, six Copa Del Rey trophies and four Champions League crowns with the Spanish giants.

The 32-year-old was at his usual best for Barca this season before the coronavirus crisis brought a halt to La Liga.

The Argentine forward has been named as the best player in the world six times as he has six Ballon d’Or trophies in his kitty. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five.

On the international arena though, Messi hasn’t been able to replicate his club form as a major trophy still evades the South American heavyweights.

Messi was part of the team that won the gold medal at 2008 Olympics but since then, he has been into World Cup and Copa America finals, failing to win even one such big tournament.

(With stats and inputs from IANS)