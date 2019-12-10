Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has been omitted from Blaugrana’s match against Inter Milan on Tuesday night at the UEFA Champions League, confirmed Ernesto Valverde.

“Messi getting rest. Nothing more,” Valverde said as quoted by Goal. “We come from important games and we have important games and I have decided that some players do not come.”

The upcoming crucial Clasico with Real Madrid on December 18 has certainly forced Valverde to rest his talisman Messi. Moreover, Barca have already qualified for the last 16 as Group F winners.

“Last year we played a great game here. Without Messi, by the way,” added the manager.

Messi netted his 35th league hat-trick in their La Liga match against Mallorca on Sunday, thus surpassing arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo for most hat-tricks in La Liga. Messi scored thrice in Barca’s 5-2 win, which is also his 53rd hat-trick overall in his career.

He also took his season’s tally in the league to 12, thus displacing Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema from the top of the standings. Earlier this week, he had won his sixth Ballon d’Or, thus moving him clear of Ronaldo for the most number of times that a player has won the coveted individual honour.

The win has been the latest in a recent upswing in form for Barcelona that has taken them to the top of the table and eight points clear of falling out of the Champions League spots. They are however tied on points at the top with Real Madrid and hence the game against Los Blancos next week has a lot of weightage.