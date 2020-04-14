Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is surprised as to why some have continued to criticise him even though he has been out of the field due to injury for the most part of the season.

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness has been one of the staunchest critics of the French international ever since he joined United from Juventus.

“I didn’t even know who he was, really,” Pogba told the official Manchester United podcast. “I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name.

“Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of (punditry), I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this, or why they did that. I like to focus on football,” the 27-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Pogba has expressed his desire to be back on the field as soon as the situation gets normal. He said, “I’m already training and touching the ball. I don’t even know how it feels like anymore. I can’t wait to have this feeling again. I miss it because that’s my job, to play football. I really enjoy playing football.”

The World Cup-winner with France revealed the frustration he went through to be sidelined for what he believed had been the longest in his career due to an injury. But Pogba has made it clear that all this time off football has made him more hungry to perform.

“I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

“You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football,” he said.