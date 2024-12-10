‘Like a lamb to the slaughter’: Dodda Ganesh warns against Rohit opening at Gabba

Former pacer Dodda Ganesh has strongly cautioned the Indian team management against the idea of captain Rohit Sharma opening the batting in the crucial third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Gabba, labelling it a risky proposition given Rohit’s current form and the challenging conditions in Brisbane.

Ganesh’s warning comes amid growing debate over India’s batting order following their struggles in the first two Tests of the series. India were bowled out for 150 in their first innings of the opening Test at Perth and then for 180 in Adelaide. Though they recovered to win the Perth Test by 295 runs thanks to centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, there were not such heroics in Adelaide and the visitors slumped to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat within three days.

With there being some talk going about Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test and in the middle in the second to allow K.L Rahul to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Adelaide, returning to the opening role, Ganesh, took to social media to express his concerns.

“Rohit Sharma is already short of confidence and runs. Experts urging him to open at the Gabba is foolhardy, to say the least. The series is not being played in the sub-continent where he can throw his bat and get some runs. It will be a lamb to the slaughterhouse if he opens,” Ganesh posted on X.

The former pacer highlighted that Rohit’s current lack of confidence, coupled with the unique demands of Australian conditions, could expose the Indian captain to further struggles.

Rohit Sharma’s record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries has been a talking point throughout his career. In 46 innings across these challenging conditions, Rohit averages under 30, a stark contrast to his dominance in the sub-continent.

While the Hitman has found success as an opener in limited instances, his average of 37.8 in SENA countries as an opener is inflated by his exceptional performances during the 2021 series in England. His career-defining knock of 127 at The Oval remains a standout moment, built on technical adjustments to counter swing and seam.

However, the Gabba presents a vastly different challenge. The bounce and pace of the Brisbane pitch, combined with a world-class Australian attack led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, demand precise footwork, sound judgment, and the ability to handle steep bounce. Even a minor misstep in technique can lead to trouble against such formidable opposition.

Rohit’s recent form has only added to the uncertainty. The Indian skipper missed the first Test on paternity leave and managed scores of just 3 and 6 in the pink-ball Test on his return. His tentative outings at No. 5 raised questions about his confidence, further complicating the suggestion to send him back to his original spot at the top of the order.