Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Idrissa Gueye has dedicated his first-ever Ligue 1 title to the club supporters and the corona warriors.

PSG were declared champions of the French Ligue 1 last month after the 2019/20 season was frozen in the wake of the novel Coronavirus.

“I would like to dedicate it to everybody who supports the club all over the world, and notably to the Senegalese who support Paris-Saint-Germain,” Gueye told PSGTV as quoted by club’s official website.

“I’ve also got a thought for my family as they’ve always backed me, and also for all the people who are fighting this illness, trying to help us get out of the situation. I’m thinking in particular of the health personnel and of all those who are taking risks in order to try to save us,” he added.

Gueye joined the Parisians after completing a move from the English Premier League side Everton last year.

Talking about PSG, this is their seventh title in the last eight years and their ninth title overall, thus making them the joint-second most successful club in the French league. along with Olympique Marseille. Saint-Etienne are the most successful with 10 titles, the last of which they won in 1981.

Second-placed Marseille and third-place Stade Rennais finish in the Champions League positions while Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice qualify for the Europa League.

(WIth inputs from IANS)