Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has expressed his disappointment after playing a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday in what was their first match since the resumption of Premier League earlier this week.

“Yes, it was just unfortunate. It was probably the only way that we were going to concede. A long throw into the box, or a corner. It was just unfortunate that the luck went against us because if you analyse it back, the ball hits the centre-half’s foot,” the club’s official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

“He doesn’t know and it pops up and the guy gets the finish. So, yes from that perspective, it was disappointing. To come here, it was always going be difficult, especially the position that they’re in, so we should have had three, but we’ll take the point and then we’ll move on,” he added.

Watford and Leicester played one of the most entertaining games in this season’s Premier League. Both the teams began the game with a cautious approach and not displaying much intent to go for the kill.

However, Watford enjoyed better possession and controlled the game to their liking. Much of the first half went on in a similar fashion as Watford player Abdoulaye Doucoure missed a brace of chances before the break.

The second half, too, saw a lackadaisical Leicester City at the Vicarage Road. The three shots on target that the first 60 minutes saw had come from the yellow jersey players. It took the Foxes 75 minutes to hit their first strike on the target.

Eventually, it was Leicester who got the lead and thought they had the match. Ben Chilwell hit the back of the net in the 90th minute with an inch-perfect shot.

“Well, it was a brilliant strike by Ben and I thought we got, at that point, what we deserved in the game. In the second half, we were the team on the front foot and okay, apart from Kasper (Schmeichel) making great save in the one vs. one, we were the team forcing the game,” he said.

But much to the dismay of the visitors, the hosts upped their ante as they earned a corner in the second minute of the stoppage time. The Leicester City players could not clear the incoming delivery further than Craig Dawson who produced an acrobatic finish to save his team from the embarrassment and earn them the most entertaining one point.