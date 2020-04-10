The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting calendar to a standstill. With no sporting action going on, athletes are finding unique, innovative ways to keep themselves fit and engaged and now former tennis partners Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi have taken part in the ‘frying pan challenge’ on Twitter.

“Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do? I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! #TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge” Paes posted on Twitter along with a video in which he can be seen rallying with a frying-pan without looking at the ball but looking at the camera, instead.

Here’s a challenge for you guys while we’re in lockdown! How many can you do? I’m challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I’ll share the best few! 😁#TennisAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe #NoLookVolley #LockdownChallenge pic.twitter.com/V2rDlfEY4v — Leander Paes (@Leander) April 8, 2020

Bhupathi did not take long to respond to the video as he posted a video in which he is participating in the challenge.

“@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging”.

@Leander here you go, I tried your no look, talking to the camera version but I don’t have that kind of skill so I went down in size to a mini frying pan to make it challenging 😇🎾 🍳 pic.twitter.com/xJRUzXSxXs — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 9, 2020

Leander then acknowledged the efforts put in by his friend and replied, “You’ve always had mad skills and I remember that volley winning us a few Grand Slams.”