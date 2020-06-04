Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos said that adapting quickly to the new conditions would be the key to success in the remaining matches of La Liga which will be played after a gap of more than three months due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spanish top-flight is all set to return on June 12 with matches at empty venues and players strictly directed to adhere to health protocols issued by the Spanish government and the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) and follow social distancing guidelines.

“We are training hard to get to the first game in the best possible shape. We can’t do any more, this situation is the same for everyone,” Kroos was quoted as saying on the official website of Real Madrid.

“We have to train well on our fitness, on our feeling with the ball and on how we have to play as a group, we are training for the 11 matches coming up. It’s the first time we have to play matches without the fans, let’s see how it is, and the team that adapts better to this situation is the one that will win,” he added.

Earlier, Los Blancos forward Karim Benzema had admitted that playing without fans “will be different” when the 2019-20 season restarts. “It will be different, for sure,” Benzema said to the Real Madrid TV. “We always need our supporters.

“However, we will have our fans here and hopefully all of them will be in front of a TV supporting us, that’s all. We know we have to win the games because they are very important for us and for the club and we will be at our best,” the 32-year-old striker added.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will return to action on June 14 against Eibar.