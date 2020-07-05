Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was on Sunday arrested for knocking down a pedestrian while driving, police said. Mendis hit a 74-year-old man, killing him in the early hours on Sunday, in the Colombo suburb of Panadura. He is to be produced before a magistrate later on Sunday, police said.

The 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has represented Sri Lanka in 44 Tests and 76 ODIs.

Mendis was part of the national squad which had resumed training after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sri Lanka’s international assignments, including a tour by India, have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, international cricket is set to return with the England-West Indies Test series commencing on 8 July. The two teams will fight it out in a three-match test series- all of which would be played behind closed doors. Post that, England will take on Pakistan in a three-match Test series as well as a three-match T20I series.

A few members of the Pakistan squad have already reached England and are practicing in self-isolation as per the health norms issued in view of the coronavirus crisis.

(With inputs from PTI)