Kohli set for Ranji Trophy return after 12 years

Twelve years after his last appearance in a Ranji Trophy match, star batter Virat Kohli is set to feature in India’s premier domestic first-class tournament keeping in line with the BCCI’s recent guidelines that makes it mandatory for centrally contracted players to feature in domestic cricket.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who has excused himself out of Delhi’s sixth round of Ranji Trophy outing against Saurashtra, starting January 23, due to neck pain, has confirmed his availability to play in the final round of group-phase matches, against Railways, from January 30 to February 2, according to Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.

Several other star players including skipper Rohit Sharma (Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai), Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Rishabh Pant (Delhi) and Shubman Gill (Punjab) have made themselves available for the penultimate round of Ranji Trophy matches, starting January 23, for their respective teams.

While reviewing India’s recent run of defeats in Test cricket, against New Zealand followed by the 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the BCCI in consultation with the team’s leadership group comprising head coach Gautam Gambhir, Test and ODI captain Rohit, and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar laid down various rules including making it mandatory for centrally contracted players to feature in domestic cricket. If not on duty elsewhere, a player can opt out only with prior permission of the selection panel head, the BCCI said.

If the January 30 match between Delhi and Railways lasts for all four days, finishing on February 2, it would be a mere three days between that and the start of the ODI series against England on February 6.

Kohli is part of the India squads for the England series followed by the Champions Trophy, where India play their first match on February 20.