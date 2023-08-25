Kohli posts yo-yo test score on Insta, BCCI asks players not to make ‘confidential matter’ public

Virat Kohli shared the results of his yo-yo test on social media a few hours later, and soon after, the Indian team management ordered its players to “avoid” making their fitness test results public. It is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) executives, who didn’t like their star player disclosing what they deemed to be secret information, sent the letter.

All players participating in the preparatory camp at Alur in Bengaluru have reportedly been informed “verbally” of the board’s position, according to a national daily.

Kohli had earlier on Thursday wrote on Instagram, “The happiness of finishing the Yo Yo test between the dreaded cones. 17.2 don.,”

The BCCI members, however, weren’t amused by the post.

“Players have been verbally warned not to post any private information on social media channels. They are permitted to upload images of their workouts, but sharing a score constitutes a breach of the contract, a BCCI official confirmed.

A six-day conditioning programme was started by the Indian team management on Thursday. On the first day, players had a yo-yo test to determine their level of fitness.

But the yo-yo score can change because they are playing non-stop cricket. The team administration has requested that players at the very least follow the established fitness standards.

Players who completed a 13-day fitness programme will get a full body exam, including a blood test, prior to the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Trainers will test their fitness and those who don’t meet standards will be pulled up as the BCCI does not want to take a chance with the World Cup round the corner.

The 13-day schedule was required of players who had just returned from the West Indies but had not traveled to Ireland for the three-match T20I series. They comprised the team’s captain, Rohit Sharma, as well as the all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravinder Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, two fast bowlers.

The two-part exercise regimen, with a day of relaxation in between, was to be followed from August 9–22. It was created to maintain every player in top form for the World Cup and to avoid injuries that might end India’s World Cup hopes.