Kohli gifts autographed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf; video goes viral

Fans have praised former India captain Virat Kohli for giving Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf an autographed jersey in a gesture that went viral when the Indian cricket board uploaded it after India’s Asia Cup victory over its bitter rivals.

Following India’s five-wicket victory against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Virat can be seen chatting with the 28-year-old right-arm fast bowler before the charismatic cricketer signs and presents the bowler with the jersey.

The match may be over but moments like these shine bright ✨ A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022

The BCCI posted a video of the moment on social media and tweeted, “The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan’s Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game.”

Thousands of fans took to twitter to appreciate Kohli’s gesture. “Wholesome moment,” tweeted a fans, while another wrote, “The things we love to see.”

“That’s why, He is King. Great cricketer and great person @imVkohli,” tweeted another fan.

With only two balls remaining, India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener despite Kohli’s lacklustre performance in the 147-run chase. Kohli scored a notable 35 as India won the match.

Rauf didn’t have a big impact on the game, scoring an unbeaten 13 towards the finish and failing to pick up a wicket in his four overs while giving up 35 runs at an 8.75 economy rate.

(Inputs from IANS)