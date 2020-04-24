Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi said that he had always known that the current coach and former Blue Frank Lampard would be a good manager because of the leader he was during his playing days.

After growing up at the youth academy of Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi was handed over his senior debut last season. But with Lampard taking the reins this season, the youngster was eager to learn from someone he grew up watching and idolising.

“I always thought to myself that he would be a good manager because of the way he used to lead on the pitch when he was playing,” Hudson-Odoi claimed in an interview to Chelsea TV as quoted on the official website. “You could tell that he demanded a lot from the players he was playing with.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we’re working under him. Every day we want to learn and keep improving. Obviously he knows all about becoming a top player so you want to learn under him and maybe one day become a Chelsea legend yourself,” the 19-year-old added.

Hudson-Odoi was also the first Premier League footballer to be tested positive for the COVID-19 during the initial outbreak of the virus in the United Kingdom.

The young forward, however, confirmed a few days later that he was completely fine and was utilising the lockdown period to recover from the injury he had sustained before football and all other sports were suspended.

The England international further stated about his childhood desire to become a Chelsea legend and how he grew up watching Lampard and other legends at the Stamford Bridge and wanting to be like them.

“My inspiration was always looking up to the Chelsea players. I would think to myself that one day I could be on the pitch playing alongside some of them.

