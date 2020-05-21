Out-of-favour India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has opined that country’s white-ball keeper KL Rahul is a temporary solution.

Parthiv implied that if India are looking to let Rahul keep stumps in the T20 World Cup, slated to be held this year, the right-hander would undoubtedly do the job but he insisted that the country shouldn’t look further with Karnataka lad as the first choice wicketkeeper.

“At this point of time, KL Rahul. I feel Rahul is your short-term thing in a way if you’re thinking of the World Cup. I think he’ll do the job for you during the World Cup, there’s no doubt about it,” Parthiv said in ‘Lockdown But Not Out’ series by FanCode.

However, Parthiv put his weight behind youngster Rishabh Pant, who was touted as the successor of MS Dhoni for the glovework.

“Rishabh Pant definitely has it in him, there’s no doubt about that. If I put myself into his shoes when I was 17-18, I didn’t have a good series, and going back to domestic cricket for a couple of years helped me a lot. Every time I’ve met Rishabh, I’ve always told him that people are talking about you because you’ve talent in you. If you had no talent and if you weren’t talented, people wouldn’t have been talking about you, so keep that in mind. Sometimes, you have to go back to domestic cricket and just get that form back,” Parthiv explained.