KKR pacer Harshit Rana gets one-match ban for breaching code

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana has been docked 100 per cent of his match fee and suspended for a game for breaching the IPL code of conduct during his team’s match against Delhi Capitals.

Rana will now miss KKR’s game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, on May 3.

Though the IPL release did not specify the reason, he could’ve been penalised for the animated celebrations after dismissing DC batter Abishek Porel. After dismissing Porel in the seventh over of DC’s innings, Rana was spotted giving the batter a bit of a send-off as he walked back. He eventually picked up two wickets for KKR in their seven-wicket win against the Capitals.

Rana was subsequently charged with a Level 1 breach under Article 2.5 of the IPL code of conduct which deals with ‘Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the Match’.

This was Rana’s second offence of the season, having also been penalised last month during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During that match, Rana gave SRH batter Mayank Agarwal a sharp stare after dismissing him, and was fined 60 percent of his match fee.

KKR are currently second on the IPL points table with 12 points.