Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik lauded India batsman Shubman Gill and said that the youngster was a special talent and had shown his skills in the limited opportunities that he received.

“He is a special talent. He managed to showcase his skills in the limited opportunity that he got opening the batting,” Karthik said in the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo One on One #Workfromhome as quoted by IANS.

Karthik, who leads Gill in IPL, said that the KKR franchise should give him complete freedom and place their trust on the U-19 World Cup winner for him to express himself with complete freedom on the field.

“As a franchise we should give him complete freedom and let him express himself on field and let him enjoy his time there. It’s a beautiful journey. He has the potential for being with us for many years,” the wicket-keeper batsman said.

Gill in 27 IPL matches so far has scored 499 runs with a strike rate of above 130 which has fetched him four 50+ scores. He was scheduled to turn up for KKR in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League that should have started on March 29 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirming the suspension of the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Shah further added that the governing body would continue to monitor the current situation and would review a potential start date with all the stakeholders. He reiterated that the board would work in accordance with the government guidelines and protocols.