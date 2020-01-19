The closing ceremony of the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on January 22.

The CEO of the Khelo India Youth Games Avinash Joshi said on Sunday that officials of the competition are expecting a number of dignitaries to attend the closing ceremony of the grand sporting event.

“The closing ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on January 22, 2020, at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be the chief guest and he will be accompanied by the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. We are expecting a number of dignitaries to attend the closing ceremony. The event will witness celebrities from Bollywood and Assam and a group from China will perform Chinese martial arts,” said Joshi.

The CEO added that the officials are making arrangements for erecting a giant LED screen for youngsters to have a chance to experience a stadium-like experience.

“We have made an exclusive arrangement of a 32 feet by 16 feet LED screen, where the closing ceremony will be broadcasted. We encourage youngsters to come and watch the closing ceremony on the screen to enjoy a stadium-like experience. The entry will be free for everyone,” said Joshi.

Speaking about the conduct of the Khelo India Youth Games, Joshi stated that the officials have focused on conserving the environment along with hosting various sporting events successfully.

“We have roped in the services of 15 electric buses for this competition. We have minimized the use of single-use plastic and ensured the responsible disposal of plastic materials. We have successfully carried out plastic waste management during the tournament,” said Joshi.

Sports Authority of India Secretary Rohit Bharadwaj complimented the government of Assam for arranging Olympic-like sporting arenas for the Khelo India Youth Games.

“I must compliment the government of Assam. The playing arenas are almost Olympic-like. The shooting range used for the tournament is one of the best in the world. It’s so wonderful to have such state-of-the-art facility in our country,” Bhardwaj said.

He added that by arranging chartered flights for the participants of the Khelo India Youth Games, the officials have sent a strong message to the upcoming athletes of India.

“We arranged eight chartered flights to help athletes to travel to Guwahati from various parts of the country. Many of the athletes traveled by plane for the first time. We have sent out a message to all the upcoming athletes through the Khelo India Youth Games that they will be rewarded if they take up sports,” he added.