Kerala set Ranji final date with Vidarbha after dramatically pipping Gujarat

Kerala rode a slender two-run first innings lead against Gujarat to storm into their maiden Ranji Trophy final, after featuring in the premier domestic tournament for 68 years.

With Kerala requiring three wickets to defend 28 runs on the final morning in Ahmedabad, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate completed the formalities as Kerala bowled Gujarat out for 455 in response to their first innings score of 457. This after they made it to the semi-final on the back of a one-run first-innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir.

Needing just two runs to level the scores, Gujarat’s Arzan Nagwaswalla was on strike while Aditya Sarwate bowled with his tail up after two early wickets in the morning session. The spinner tossed it up, tempting Nagwaswalla to go for a big shot and take the lead. Nagwaswalla lofted the ball into the air, but it struck the helmet of short-leg fielder Salman Nizar before ballooning upwards. Sachin Baby, stationed in the slip cordon, completed the catch.

Kerala erupted in celebration, knowing they were on the cusp of scripting history. According to Ranji Trophy rules, the team taking a first-innings lead in knockout matches is declared the winner, even if the contest ends in a draw.

Kerala will play two-time title holders Vidarbha in the final, which will be played in Nagpur from February 26.

Vidarbha made it to their fourth Ranji Trophy final after thrashing Mumbai by 80 runs in the other semifinal, played in Nagpur. Chasing 406, defending champions Mumbai were bowled out for 325 on the fifth and final day.

Earlier Yash Rathod’s sensational 151, his fifth century of the season, propelled Vidarbha into a commanding position, setting Mumbai a record-breaking target of 406 for a place in the final.

Mumbai resumed their innings at 83/3.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s late dismissal on Day 4 further dented their chances, leaving them with a mammoth task to pull off the highest-ever successful chase in Ranji Trophy history.

Mumbai’s chase got off to a shaky start as their top order struggled against Vidarbha’s left-arm spinners. Harsh Dubey, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, struck early to remove Ayush Mhatre and Siddhesh Lad while Parth Rekhade once again proved to be Rahane’s nemesis, dismissing him with a delivery that stayed low.

Dubey finished with a five-wicket haul while Yash Thakur and Parth Rekhade chipped in with a couple of wickets each. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur top-scored with 66.