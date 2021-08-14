Karnataka government to notify 2% sports quota on Aug 16

The Karnataka government will issue a final notification on August 16 to provide a 2 per cent reservation for national and international sportspersons in recruitment to the state police department.

Speaking to IANS, Alok Kumar, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Karnataka State Police Sports Promotion Board President, confirmed that the final notification regarding reservation for sportspersons would be released in another two days.

The special rules will enable sportspersons to get directly recruited to posts of constables, sub-inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). The rules for allowing this was framed in 2020 but notified in the state gazette on March 3 and published on March 21.

“After 2007, there was no recruitment for a sportsperson in Karnataka. However, previously, it used to be there. We have tried our best to push it on the eve of the Olympics but it has come just now. In the next two days, two per cent of posts will be reserved for sportspersons who have represented the country at national and international sports competitions such as Olympics, among others,” Alok Kumar said.

“They will be recruited at three levels — Constable, Sub-Inspector and DySP. It is a good sign because I am the Chairman of the Karnataka State Police Sports Promotion Board,” he added.

“We need to encourage our sportspersons. Karnataka has got the potential but people are apprehensive about making sports a career as there is no future and job security for most of them. If we provide that, even after the age limit, they will know recruitment is possible and financial assistance coming in terms of providing job, more youngsters will enter sports and bring laurels to the country,” Kumar said.

“We should not be satisfied with one gold medal for the 135-crore population. We can also win 135 gold medals, one gold for each crore of population. So this scenario should be there.”

“When I took charge as the KSRP ADGP, I interacted with sportspersons here and we have the Karnataka State Police sports body. Now the players who have grown old have been recruited in 2006-07. They have grown old and are now beyond 40 years. They are still part of our sports body which is not desirable. They cannot give their best. Their time and age have exceeded. Now we require fresh blood so that our sportspersons from the Karnataka police department fare well at national and international levels,” he added.