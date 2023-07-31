Kapil Dev flags concerns over arrogance and overconfidence of players

Kapil Dev flags concerns about the current Indian cricket team. In a candid statement, he pointed out that the players’ financial success and achievements have led to arrogance and overconfidence. That is hindering them from seeking advice from cricketing legends.

Dev showed his support for fellow batting legend Sunil Gavaskar’s recent remarks. Gavaskar expressed disappointment that the current crop of players seldom approaches him for advice, despite his willingness to help.

Gavaskar mentioned that Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman would often seek his guidance on techniques. But the present generation appears reluctant to do so.

The former captain explained, “Differences come out, the good thing about these players is their confidence. However, a negative aspect is their belief that they know everything. It’s hard to put it any differently. They are indeed confident, but it seems they think they don’t need to seek advice from anyone. What we believe is that experienced individuals can provide valuable assistance.”

Dev further commented on the influence of money on the players, stating that sometimes excessive wealth leads to arrogance, making these cricketers believe they possess all the knowledge. He emphasized that many players could benefit from seeking help.

With Sunil Gavaskar’s vast experience at their disposal, he questioned why they are not eager to engage in discussions. Dev dispelled any notion of ego, suggesting that these players simply feel they are already good enough.

However, he stressed that receiving advice from someone who has witnessed 50 seasons of cricket can lead to valuable insights and change their perspectives.

It’s worth noting that Kapil Dev himself served as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 1999 to 2000, making his observations even more pertinent. His candid remarks raise important questions about the need for players to remain open to learning and growing, despite their achievements, as there’s always room for improvement and valuable guidance from those who have excelled in the sport.