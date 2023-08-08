Kaif salutes blind cricketers as India eye history in IBSA World Games in Birmingham on debut

Former India star Mohammad Kaif on Monday saluted the courage of visually challenged cricketers for excelling in the sport despite being not able to see clearly.

Kaif was speaking at a press conference at which the Indian blind cricket team was unveiled for the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, Birmingham at which the team will be making its debut.

“We as players are not able to play good cricket sometimes and these players are playing the sport and excelling in it despite being not able to see clearly. This is something we must applaud. I salute them and salute CABI and IBSA too. I’m here to support them and I urge everyone to support them. Just wishing the Indian team all the best. My message for them is just go and enjoy the Games and I wish they win the tournament,” Kaif said on Monday.

The Indian blind cricket team will be hoping to make a big splash on its maiden appearance in the World Games, Birmingham, organised by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), which would witness over 1250 players and officials from 70 countries participating.

Powerlifting, judo, goalball, football, chess, tenpin bowling, shooting, showdown, archery, tennis and Blind Cricket will feature in the tournament.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) last week announced the captains for the Indian Blind Cricket teams (both men and women) that will represent the country in the World Games 2023. CABI had also unveiled jerseys (for both men’s and women’s teams) ahead of their debut in IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

CABI chairman Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, General Secretary of CABI, Shailender Yadav, David Absalon, Honorary. General Secretary, IBSA and Munawar, Joint Secretary, IBSA addressed the press conference here on Monday. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also graced the event, strengthening the morale of the athletes.

CABI in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled has been working for blind cricket players representing India.

The Chairman of CABI Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said that CABI is excited to be part of the IBSA World Games by sending both men’s and women’s cricket teams for the blind. This is a much-needed opportunity for the cricketers to showcase their cricketing skills at the highest level.

The General Secretary of CABI Shailender Yadav said that CABI is honoured to be part of the IBSA World Games. He thanked IBSA for including Cricket for the Blind in the World Games and this will be a new beginning for all the blind cricketers.