Jyothi Surekha Vennam threatens to move court over Khel Ratna snub

The nation’s top athlete, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who ranks first in the world in singles compound archery, was not a nominee for this year’s Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The elite archer took home three gold medals from the just-finished Asian Games in Hangzhou, and he also took home two gold and silver medals from this year’s global championships. Aside from this, the athlete distinguished herself at the Asian Championships and World Cup by taking home multiple medals in the solo and mixed divisions.

“I have a total of 148.74 points, which is the highest among all the applicants and much more than what has been awarded to Satwik and Chirag,” the disappointed athlete remarked in a conversation with TOI. Every accomplishment has occurred throughout the four-year award cycle.

“I am deeply disappointed and disheartened over the snub,” she continued. I think my accomplishments speak for themselves. I want to know why, despite earning the most points, my name wasn’t taken into consideration for the Khel Ratna award from the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the awards selection committee.

Eighty percent of the weight is allocated to medals won in different international competitions, such as the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Summer and Winter Olympic Games, and Paralympic Games. The events’ standard and profile receive the remaining twenty percent of the weight.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam also threatened to go to court if she didn’t receive an explanation for the rejection. “First of all, I want to know why names weren’t taken into consideration before approaching the court,” she repeated.

A 12-person committee has chosen Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the top doubles badminton team, to receive the Khel Ratna honor.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has reportedly declined to comment on Surekha’s exclusion from the list, according to media sources. “We would prefer not to comment,” a SAI representative stated.