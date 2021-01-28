Juventus on Wednesday moved into the top-four of the Coppa Italia with an easy 4-0 win over Serie B team SPAL. Maurizio Sarri’s team had four different players on target.

The Bianconeri will clash with Inter Milan, who had knocked out city rivals AC Milan 2-1 earlier this week in a heated encounter, reported IANS.

On Wednesday evening, the Old Lady rested talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and made sweeping changes to the starting line-up, as Gianluigi Buffon, who celebrates his 43rd birthday on Thursday, started in goal, while Matthijs de Ligt started for the first time since recovering from Covid-19.

Alvaro Morata put Juve ahead in the 16th minute with a penalty, and Gianluca Frabotta doubled the lead with a volley from Dejan Kulusevski’s assist in the 33rd minute.

Juventus extended the lead with Kulusevski’s daisy-cutter in the second-half, before Federico Chiesa sealed the win with a mazy run in stoppage time.

In the day’s earlier fixture, Aleksei Miranchuk’s winner helped 10-man Atalanta edge past Lazio in a 3-2 thriller. The Dea will now face either Napoli or Spezia in the semi-finals.

With IANS inputs