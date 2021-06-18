India skipper Virat Kohli said on Friday that the World Test Championship (WTC) final was “just another feather to add in this big hat that we have created” and that there were many more milestones to come.

India take on the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in a few hours from now, with a prize of Rs 12 crore along with an ICC Test Championship Mace as reward for the winner.

However, Kohli said in a video posted on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website on Friday that, “For us this is not the final frontier; this is just another feather to add in this big hat that we have created as a Test team.

“And this is not just good cricket over the last 7-8 months. This is (the result of) hard work and toil for the last 4-5 years, understanding what kind of players we need, understanding the strengths that we need as a Test side, the kind of bowling line-up we need to win Test matches everywhere in the world, the kind of batsmen we need with different roles to play in the squad. Identifying (all) those players.

“And, eventually, here we are playing the final of a World Test Championship, which, honestly, when we started our journey, we did not think that something of this magnitude will be conducted for Test cricket. But it’s the right step forward; it’s the right direction to take,” Kohli said commending the ICC for its efforts.

“We certainly feel that we have our goals set on the larger vision for Indian cricket and this (WTC final) is just a game which has a bit more value added to it, but for us, every Test match over the last five years probably has been of same value, and hence, we have been the top side for the last 3-4 years in Test cricket,” felt Kohli.

Williamson said the journey to pinnacle of world Test was a challenging one.

“I suppose, we are a small country, and everybody has their different challenges and it’s trying to commit to what is important to us as a group. We’ve got a really good opportunity coming up in the (WTC) final against the best team in the world and that’s great.”